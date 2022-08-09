Six Berlin Major match schedule revealed

The Six Berlin Major schedule has been revealed on the Ubisoft Brazil website, with DWG KIA vs. Rogue and Elevate vs. MNM Gaming set to be the two curtain-raiser matches.

A full schedule is visible on the same website and can be seen below.

Monday

10:30 -- DWG vs Rogue & Elevate vs MNM

-- DWG vs Rogue & Elevate vs MNM 11:50 -- DWG vs NiP & Elevate vs Astralis

-- DWG vs NiP & Elevate vs Astralis 1:20 -- SBXG vs G2 & Wolves vs Gaimin

-- SBXG vs G2 & Wolves vs Gaimin 2:50 -- SBXG vs FaZe & Wolves vs OxG

-- SBXG vs FaZe & Wolves vs OxG 4:20 -- XSET vs Rogue & FURIA vs MNM

-- XSET vs Rogue & FURIA vs MNM 5:45 -- XSET vs NiP & FURIA vs Astralis

-- XSET vs NiP & FURIA vs Astralis 7:10 -- Soniqs vs G2 & w7m vs Gaimin

-- Soniqs vs G2 & w7m vs Gaimin 8:40 -- Soniqs vs FaZe & w7m vs OxG

Tuesday:

10:30 -- XSET vs DWG & MNM vs Astralis

-- XSET vs DWG & MNM vs Astralis 11:50 -- Rogue vs NiP & Elevate vs FURIA

-- Rogue vs NiP & Elevate vs FURIA 1:20 -- SBXG vs Soniqs & Wolves vs w7m

-- SBXG vs Soniqs & Wolves vs w7m 2:50 -- FaZe vs G2 & Gaimin vs OxG

-- FaZe vs G2 & Gaimin vs OxG 4:20 -- DWG vs NiP & MNM vs FURIA

-- DWG vs NiP & MNM vs FURIA 5:45 -- XSET vs Rogue & Elevate vs Astralis

-- XSET vs Rogue & Elevate vs Astralis 7:10 -- FaZe vs SBXG & Gaimin vs Wolves

-- FaZe vs SBXG & Gaimin vs Wolves 8:40 -- G2 vs Soniqs & OxG vs w7m

Wednesday:

10:30 -- DWG vs Rogue & Elevate vs MNM

-- DWG vs Rogue & Elevate vs MNM 11:50 -- DWG vs XSET & Elevate vs FURIA

-- DWG vs XSET & Elevate vs FURIA 1:20 -- SBXG vs Soniqs & Gaimin vs w7m

-- SBXG vs Soniqs & Gaimin vs w7m 2:50 -- SBXG vs G2 & Gaimin vs OxG

-- SBXG vs G2 & Gaimin vs OxG 4:20 -- NiP vs Rogue & Astralis vs MNM

-- NiP vs Rogue & Astralis vs MNM 5:45 -- NiP vs XSET & Astralis vs FURIA

-- NiP vs XSET & Astralis vs FURIA 7:10 -- FaZe vs Soniqs & OxG vs w7m

-- FaZe vs Soniqs & OxG vs w7m 8:40 -- FaZe vs G2 & OxG vs Wolves

Each group stage play day will start at 10:30 AM CET (UTC+2), with 16 BO1 games every group stage play day continuing at 10:30 AM, 11:50 AM, 1:20 PM, 2:50 PM, 4:20 PM, 5:45 PM, 7:10 PM, and 8:40 PM.

Group stage games will be spread across two streams, Rainbow6 and Rainbow6Bravo, and will run from Aug. 15 to 18.

The playoffs will start on Friday, Aug. 19, after a one-day break from the group stage, at 11 AM CET, with four BO3 quarter-final games on that day. The two BO3 semi-finals will be played on Aug. 20, starting at 3 PM CET. The event will then conclude with a BO5 grand final on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 5 PM CET.

As with the Charlotte Major, the grand final will not have a map advantage.

The final day of the event, Aug. 21, will also see the reveal of the new upcoming free update to Rainbow Six, which is scheduled to include a new Singaporean operator.

Catch the Berlin Major from Aug. 15 to 21, and read up on everything you need to know about the event.