SiegeGG RE:L0:AD MVP: FelipoX

Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia has been named as SiegeGG's RE:L0:AD MVP. The FURIA Esports IGL has been also named SiegeGG's MVP for RE:L0:AD's Grand Final against CAG Osaka.

With both FelipoX and João "Jv92" Vitor being tied on the individual standings with a SiegeGG rating of 1.18 and their teammate Diogo "Kheyze" Zanello being slightly behind with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16, the race for RE:L0:AD's MVP has been extremely close.

However, considering Kheyze underperformed in the grand final (SiegeGG rating of 0.75) and FelipoX's importance against CAG Osaka, we have decided to give the award to the IGL.

Here's a look at FelipoX stats in RE:L0:AD after having played 12 maps:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.18

: 1.18 K-D : 101-77 (+24)

: 101-77 (+24) Entry : 10-8 (+2)

: 10-8 (+2) KOST : 75

: 75 KPR : 0.78

: 0.78 SRV : 41

: 41 Clutches : 2

: 2 Plants : 2

: 2 Defusers disabled : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Ace and Smoke

To put into perspective FelipoX's stats, the Brazilian's average SiegeGG rating was the seventh-highest (the highest in FURIA Esports alongside Jv92), his K-D was the fourth-highest, his KOST was the third-highest, and his SRV was the fifth-highest. Additionally, surprisingly enough, his entry balance was the highest in FURIA Esports.

All in all, FelipoX's consistency throughout the tournament has been outstanding. Here's a final look at FelipoX's SiegeGG ratings in RE:L0:AD:

FURIA Esports 7-3 Elevate: 1.54 (2nd)

FURIA Esports 7-1 Team BDS: 1.40 (2nd)

FURIA Esports 7-4 Team Secret: 1.53 (1st)

FURIA Esports 2-7 DarkZero Esports: 0.99 (2nd)

FURIA Esports 7-3 FaZe Clan: 0.94 (4th)

FURIA Esports 2-0 LOUD: 1.08 (4th)

FURIA Esports 2-0 w7m esports: 1.00 (2nd)

FURIA Esports 3-0 CAG Osaka: 1.24 (1st)

Now, here's a look at our five EVPs for RE:L0:AD:

João "Jv92" Vitor

As we mentioned above, Jv92's performances in RE:L0:AD were as consistent as FelipoX's, and he could have been awarded with the MVP too. Unfortunately, there can only be one MVP, and this means Jv92 has been awarded with an EVP award.

The 22-year-old finished with RE:L0:AD's best K-D difference, the eighth-best survival, the sixth-best KPR, and the ninth-highest KOST.

Diego "Kheyze" Zanelli

Logically, the second EVP of RE:L0:AD had to be Kheyze. He was the MVP of RE:L0:AD's Day 5 after beating FaZe Clan in the final group stage match, as well as being the MVP in FURIA's BO3 wins against LOUD and w7m esports. If we only counted these three matches, Kheyze would have averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1,54.

Unfortunately for him, his performance against CAG Osaka wasn't good enough, and quickly moved him away of the RE:L0:AD MVP discussion.

Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa

If CAG Osaka's historic RE:L0:AD run happened, it's likely because of BlackRay's performances. The Japanese was the Cyclops' best rated player against Elevate (SiegeGG rating of 1.78) and was also crucial in their win against Team Liquid (SiegeGG rating of 1.11) to qualify for the playoffs.

In their Playoffs match against BNK FEARX, BlackRay was named the MVP of RE:L0:AD's Quarterfinals after a SiegeGG rating of 1.48 against the South Koreans. Although his performances against Wildcard and FURIA Esports weren't as strong, the Japanese wouldn't have reached RE:L0:AD's grand finals without his efforts. Additionally, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.09, BlackRay was CAG Osaka's highest-rated player in the competition.

Evan "Kanzen" Bushore

Kanzen's first international performance for Wildcard was one to remember. The North American averaged the second-highest SiegeGG rating in the competition (1.25) after having played ten maps. He also finished with the second-highest K-D, the second-highest KOST, and the highest KPR. Certainly, one of the best players in RE:L0:AD.

Victor "Daffodil" Pedron

Last but not least, LOUD's Victor "Daffodil" Pedron has been awarded with the final SiegeGG EVP award.

The Brazilian had an outstanding group stage despite this being his first international competition. It's also worth mentioning that this was his first competition with his new teammates.

He averaged the sixth-highest SiegeGG rating (1.20), as well as the fifth-highest K-D, the second-highest entry balance, the fourth-highest KOST, the seventh-highest KPR, and the sixth-highest SRV.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.