RE:L0:AD Grand Final MVP: FelipoX

Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for RE:L0:AD's grand final after his performance against CAG Osaka.

The 23-year-old led FURIA Esports to the organization's first-ever international trophy in Rainbow Six Siege. The team's IGL secured the highest SiegeGG rating of the match, as well as the highest survival rate and KOST. Additionally, he clutched a defensive round on Kafe Dostoyevsky.

This is the Brazilians' fourth international trophy in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene after their previous wins at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, and the Six Invitational 2024, all under w7m esports.

Here's a look at FelipoX's numbers in FURIA Esports' match against CAG Osaka:

SiegeGG rating : 1.24

: 1.24 KD (+/-) : 26-17 (+9)

: 26-17 (+9) Entry : 2-0 (+2)

: 2-0 (+2) KOST : 77%

: 77% KPR : 0.84

: 0.84 Survival : 45%

: 45% Clutches : 1

: 1 Plants : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Hibana and Smoke

Here are the players that claimed SiegeGG MVPs in RE:L0:AD before FURIA Esports' FelipoX:

