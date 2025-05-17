Skip navigation (Press enter)
RE:L0:AD Semifinals MVP: Kheyze

The Brazilian led FURIA Esports to RE:L0:AD's grand final.

Kheyze RE:L0:AD
David Via

Diego "Kheyze" Zanello has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for RE:L0:AD's semifinals after the Brazilian's performance against w7m esports.

The 23-year-old was crucial in winning FURIA Esports' map pick, Border, against the Bulls. After winning a 1v3 clutch when w7m esports held a 3-6 lead, the Brazilians quickly got back on track and ended up winning the map — which ended with Kheyze grabbing a total amount of 18 kills. Shortly after, FURIA Esports closed out the match with a 7-4 win on Kafe Dostoyevsky.

Following FURIA Esports' 2-0 win against w7m esports, the Brazilians will play in RE:L0:AD's grand final against CAG Osaka. Earlier today, the Japanese became the first APAC team to qualify for a Rainbow Six Siege major international grand final.

Here's a look at Kheyze's numbers in FURIA Esports' match against w7m esports:

  • SiegeGG rating: 1.68
  • KD (+/-): 32-13 (+19)
  • Entry: 4-2 (+2)
  • KOST: 88%
  • KPR: 1.28
  • Survival: 48%
  • Clutches: 1
  • Operators mained: Nomad and Sentry

Here are the players that claimed SiegeGG MVPs in RE:L0:AD before CAG Osaka's BlackRay:

