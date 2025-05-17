RE:L0:AD Semifinals MVP: Kheyze

Diego "Kheyze" Zanello has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for RE:L0:AD's semifinals after the Brazilian's performance against w7m esports.
The 23-year-old was crucial in winning FURIA Esports' map pick, Border, against the Bulls. After winning a 1v3 clutch when w7m esports held a 3-6 lead, the Brazilians quickly got back on track and ended up winning the map — which ended with Kheyze grabbing a total amount of 18 kills. Shortly after, FURIA Esports closed out the match with a 7-4 win on Kafe Dostoyevsky.
Following FURIA Esports' 2-0 win against w7m esports, the Brazilians will play in RE:L0:AD's grand final against CAG Osaka. Earlier today, the Japanese became the first APAC team to qualify for a Rainbow Six Siege major international grand final.
Here's a look at Kheyze's numbers in FURIA Esports' match against w7m esports:
- SiegeGG rating: 1.68
- KD (+/-): 32-13 (+19)
- Entry: 4-2 (+2)
- KOST: 88%
- KPR: 1.28
- Survival: 48%
- Clutches: 1
- Operators mained: Nomad and Sentry
Here are the players that claimed SiegeGG MVPs in RE:L0:AD before CAG Osaka's BlackRay:
- SiegeGG Day 1 RE:L0:AD MVP: Nuers
- SiegeGG Day 2 RE:L0:AD MVP: Sarks
- SiegeGG Day 3 RE:L0:AD MVP: Paluh
- SiegeGG Day 4 RE:L0:AD MVP: NoaUrz
- SiegeGG Day 5 RE:L0:AD MVP: Kheyze
- SiegeGG RE:L0:AD Quarterfinals MVP: BlackRay
