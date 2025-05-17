RE:L0:AD Semifinals MVP: Kheyze

Diego "Kheyze" Zanello has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for RE:L0:AD's semifinals after the Brazilian's performance against w7m esports.

The 23-year-old was crucial in winning FURIA Esports' map pick, Border, against the Bulls. After winning a 1v3 clutch when w7m esports held a 3-6 lead, the Brazilians quickly got back on track and ended up winning the map — which ended with Kheyze grabbing a total amount of 18 kills. Shortly after, FURIA Esports closed out the match with a 7-4 win on Kafe Dostoyevsky.

Following FURIA Esports' 2-0 win against w7m esports, the Brazilians will play in RE:L0:AD's grand final against CAG Osaka. Earlier today, the Japanese became the first APAC team to qualify for a Rainbow Six Siege major international grand final.

Here's a look at Kheyze's numbers in FURIA Esports' match against w7m esports:

SiegeGG rating : 1.68

: 1.68 KD (+/-) : 32-13 (+19)

: 32-13 (+19) Entry : 4-2 (+2)

: 4-2 (+2) KOST : 88%

: 88% KPR : 1.28

: 1.28 Survival : 48%

: 48% Clutches : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Nomad and Sentry

