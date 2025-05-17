RE:L0:AD Quarterfinals MVP: BlackRay

Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for RE:L0:AD's quarterfinals after the Japanese performance against BNK FEARX.
The 24-year-old led the Cyclops to their first-ever qualification to the semifinals of a top-flight international event. In fact, today's game against the South Korean giants was the team's first-ever match in front of an international crowd.
Following a 7-4 win on Lair, the Cyclops were sent to map three after BNK FEARX secured a 7-3 win on Kafe Dostoyevsky. Finally, after a thrilling end to the map, the Japanese squad clinched the series win after a 7-5 victory on Bank.
After all, BlackRay was clearly the best player of the match. Here's a look at his numbers against the South Koreans:
- SiegeGG rating: 1.48
- KD (+/-): 36-19 (+17)
- Entry: 8-1 (+7)
- KOST: 85%
- KPR: 1.09
- Survival: 42%
- Clutches: 1
- Operators mained: Hibana and Smoke
CAG Osaka's next opponent in RE:L0:AD will be Wildcard as both teams will face off against tomorrow at 5:45 PM CEST.
Here are the players that claimed SiegeGG MVPs in RE:L0:AD before CAG Osaka's BlackRay:
- SiegeGG Day 1 RE:L0:AD MVP: Nuers
- SiegeGG Day 2 RE:L0:AD MVP: Sarks
- SiegeGG Day 3 RE:L0:AD MVP: Paluh
- SiegeGG Day 4 RE:L0:AD MVP: NoaUrz
- SiegeGG Day 5 RE:L0:AD MVP: Kheyze
