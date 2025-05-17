RE:L0:AD Quarterfinals MVP: BlackRay

Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for RE:L0:AD's quarterfinals after the Japanese performance against BNK FEARX.

The 24-year-old led the Cyclops to their first-ever qualification to the semifinals of a top-flight international event. In fact, today's game against the South Korean giants was the team's first-ever match in front of an international crowd.

Following a 7-4 win on Lair, the Cyclops were sent to map three after BNK FEARX secured a 7-3 win on Kafe Dostoyevsky. Finally, after a thrilling end to the map, the Japanese squad clinched the series win after a 7-5 victory on Bank.

After all, BlackRay was clearly the best player of the match. Here's a look at his numbers against the South Koreans:

SiegeGG rating : 1.48

: 1.48 KD (+/-) : 36-19 (+17)

: 36-19 (+17) Entry : 8-1 (+7)

: 8-1 (+7) KOST : 85%

: 85% KPR : 1.09

: 1.09 Survival : 42%

: 42% Clutches : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Hibana and Smoke

CAG Osaka's next opponent in RE:L0:AD will be Wildcard as both teams will face off against tomorrow at 5:45 PM CEST.

Here are the players that claimed SiegeGG MVPs in RE:L0:AD before CAG Osaka's BlackRay:

