Siege X's Creative Director Alexander Karpazis admits "level of cheating has been unacceptable recently" in latest R6 ShieldGuard update

Rainbow Six Siege X's Creative Director Alexander Karpazis has admitted that the "level of cheating has been unacceptable recently" two months after the release of Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak.

According to Alexander Karpazis, the release of Rainbow Six Siege X has presented some new challenges which the team is already tackling. Here's what Alexander Karpazis had to say about it in an almost three-minute video released in Rainbow Six Siege X's official X account.

Acknowledging the cheating situation in Rainbow Six Siege X is a first step towards the right direction, but measures must be implemented quickly. As per Alexander Karpazis, hotfixes have already been implemented to fight back cheaters, but it's definitely not enough.

In Ubisoft's latest R6 ShieldGuard and Anti-Toxicity report, the team admitted that a considerable spike in cheating was formed with the release of Rainbow Six Siege X, as seen in the chart shared above. The current levels of cheating are comparable to the levels seen before Year 9 Season 3; so, exactly a year ago.

According to this same chart, Year 9 Season 4 was arguably the healthiest operation in terms of cheaters. Although the numbers rose a bit in Year 10 Season 1, the release of Year 10 Season 2 completely changed the game as that's when the current cheating wave began.

Ubisoft also shared a chart of the number of BattlEye and R6 ShieldGuard perma-bans delivered throughout the last year. July 2025 is above 12,000 players, something only seen in November 2024, January 2025, and May 2025. So, it's fair to say Ubisoft are on the right track. Now, only time will tell if the situation gets a bit more stable with the release of Operation High Stakes, which will be revealed on August 17.

