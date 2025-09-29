Siege X Year 10 Season 4: Everything we know so far

Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4 is looking like it will be the game's biggest season of the year. Including a celebration for the title's tenth anniversary, a full map rework, new modernized maps, an operator remaster, and many more features, the fourth season of Year 10 should make the Siege X experience smoother ahead of Year 11.

Here's everything we know so far about Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4:

When will Year 10 Season 4 be revealed?

We expect Ubisoft to reveal Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4 on November 16, shortly before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final.

Ubisoft always reveal seasons during Rainbow Six Siege X international events, except for Year 10 Season 3, which is presented in August in a special online event. Considering the upcoming international competition will be played in Munich, Germany, we expect Ubisoft's developers to officially reveal the upcoming season there.

What will Year 10 Season 4 include?

Ubisoft haven't officially revealed what will Year 10 Season 4 include. However, Ubisoft's official Year 10 Roadmap includes a simple look at what players should expect to be released.

The Ubisoft Year 10 Roadmap was last updated before the release of Operation High Stakes and it can be found here. Updates listed here are extremely likely to be added in the game, although Ubisoft could always push them back. If that were to happen, Ubisoft's team would notify players first.

Here's a look at what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4:

Operator remaster

Ubisoft will add an Operator Remaster to Rainbow Six Siege X in Year 10 Season 4. This means that they will release a re-worked operator.

The last re-worked operator added to Rainbow Six Siege X was Clash in Operation Daybreak. In these cases, Ubisoft developers tweak the gadget of the character, giving it a second life. Other operator re-works include Tachanka or Recruit, who is now known as Sentry or Striker, depending on if we're talking about attacking or defending duties.

While the operator chosen for the Year 10 Season 4 Operator Remaster hasn't been unveiled yet, we know that it will be one of the Pathfinder attackers. Therefore, people believe it will be either Thatcher or IQ. The British operator makes the most sense as he's an attacker and his gadget is obsolete due to the high presence of Impact EMPs across many different loadouts in the game.

New cross-operator weapon

Ubisoft will add a cross-operator weapon in Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4. It's not confirmed if it will be a primary or secondary weapon.

Considering that the last two new weapons added to the game were secondary guns (Rauora's Reaper MK2 and Denari's Glaive-12) we expect Ubisoft to add a new primary cross-operator weapon.

Full map rework

Ubisoft will add a full map rework in Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4.

While we don't know anything about what map will be reworked, we know that it's a map yet to be modernized and that's not part of the current Ranked map pool. Rumors say Ubisoft will rework Fortress in Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

New modernized maps

Ubisoft will add three new modernized maps to Rainbow Six Siege X, these being Theme Park, Skyscraper, and the reworked map. As confirmed by Ubisoft in previous reveal panels, the developers expect to add three modernized maps per season.

Ranked matchmaking improvements

Ubisoft's Roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4 mentions Ranked matchmaking improvements. However, the Roadmap doesn't add any more information.

New playlist

Ubisoft will add a new time-limited playlist in Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4. This means that the upcoming season will have two special events.

10-Year anniversary event

As announced in Rainbow Six Siege X's first official international event, RE:L0:AD, Ubisoft have been working on a special time-limited event to celebrate the game's 10 Year anniversary. This will be released in Year 10 Season 4.

R6 Shield Guard

Ubisoft will make improvements to R6 Shield Guard in Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4. These have the intention to make "Siege a fairer and more competitive environment." No details about these changes have been released yet, though.

In-game reports improvement

In Year 10 Season 4, Ubisoft will improve the reporting system in Rainbow Six Siege X, giving players a more detailed look and better options to report players.

New reputation system actions

In Year 10 Season 4, Ubisoft will add new positive and negative actions in Rainbow Six Siege X's Reputation System.

Abandon penalty improvement

Ubisoft will also introduce better and fairer penalties in Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4.

Operator balancing updates

Just like in any other season, Ubisoft will add operator balancing changes in Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4. These are introduced to make operators fairer while also improving and re-freshening the game's meta.

Training updates

Ubisoft will add brand-new features to the training game modes in Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4. These include:

Addition of AI allies in both Enlisted and Field Training.

Addition of moving defender targets to Target Drill.

Addition of a mini-map feature in training playlists.

Esports tab update

Finally, Ubisoft will make another update to the Esports tab included in Rainbow Six Siege X.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 4, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.