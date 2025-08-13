Siege X’s next Siege Cup to be played on August 17

Ubisoft have confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege X’s next Siege Cup will be played on August 17, 2025.

This Siege Cup will be the second to be played on a Sunday, which makes it easier for players to log in and take part in the competition. Usually, Sunday sees the largest weekly player peek in Rainbow Six Siege X, as most of the game’s players have to study, work, or both, during the other days of the week.

In the past, the Siege Cup would be played on Friday or Saturday. However, Ubisoft decided to change this earlier this month. The community welcomed the new schedule with open arms.

Depending on your region, the Siege Cup will be played at a time or another. You will be able to take part in your region's Siege Cup. Here's a look at the times for each region:

North America Siege Cup : 8 PM EST

: 8 PM EST Europe and MENA Siege Cup : 7 PM CEST

: 7 PM CEST LATAM Siege Cup : 9 PM BRT

: 9 PM BRT Oceania Siege Cup : 5 PM AEDT

: 5 PM AEDT APAC Siege Cup: 8 PM CST

Surprisingly, the Europe and MENA Siege Cup time will be the same as the reveal time of Operation High Stakes. Players have already complained to Ubisoft and it makes sense that they end up scheduling the Europe and MENA Siege Cup one hour as intended. However, Ubisoft haven't said anything about it yet.

Keep in mind that to play the Siege Cup players must team up with four teammates and register the squad members before the competition kicks off. Unfortunately, if you are a lone wolf player, or if you just have a couple or three of teammates, you won't be able to take part in the competition. You first must find four players to play with.

The Siege Cup is a competition which offers a competitive experience to all Rainbow Six Siege X players. With rewards in the line, also known as Competitive Coins, players must do well enough to unlock more Competitive Packs, which include exclusive Siege Cup items.

Last but not least, it's important to mention that the Siege Cup is a game mode only open to those players that bought Rainbow Six Siege X. You can't play in the Siege Cup is you're a free-access player.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.