What players will make their international debut in the Esports World Cup?

Starting from July 31 and until August 4, sixteen of the best Rainbow Six Siege teams on the globe will compete in the Esports World Cup to take home the trophy and US$750,000.

With the tournament kicking off in one week, we have had a look at all of the players who will make their international debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Luminosity Gaming

Players set to make their international debut in Luminosity Gaming:

Edwardo “Eddy” Díaz

George “Silent” Hernández

Julián “Kixhro” Velázquez

Kile “Wifi” Galati

Damian “Surf” Medina

Luminosity Gaming’s last appearance at a Rainbow Six Siege international performance was at the OGA PIT Season 3, almost five years ago. Following two returns to the Siege competitive scene and a brief stay in North America’s second tier, the blue organization will be back to international heights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Much water has flowed under the bridge since the former 92 Dream Team roster finished in fourth place at the Minor celebrated in Split, Croatia. With a completely different roster and under different circumstances, the North American players will represent their region abroad for the first time.

It’s worth mentioning Edwardo “Eddy” Díaz, who will become the first Cuban player to play at an international Siege competition. Alongside George “Silent” Hernández, he’s one of the only two remaining players who joined Luminosity in August 2023.

Wolves Esports

Note: While the Asa and Lasmooo’s signings haven’t been officially unveiled yet, we expect Wolves Esports to keep them in the roster for the Esports World Cup after officially parting ways with BiBooAF and Shiinka.

Players set to make their international debut in Wolves Esports:

Rahian “Asa” Ramos

Vivien “Lasmooo” Berthelot

For the first time since the Six Charlotte Major, Wolves Esports missed out on a Major international competition. Following the team’s disappointment after not qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the French-majority squad decided to make two changes as Bastien “BiBooAF” Dulac and Axel “Shiinka” Freisberg were temporarily replaced by the stand-ins Rahian “Asa” Ramos and Vivien “Lasmooo” Berthelot.

Surprisingly, after Wolves Esports’ victories against G2 Esports and Into the Breach, two teams that had qualified for Manchester, the pack qualified for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Team Cruelty

Players set to make their international debut in Team Cruelty:

Dante “Dante7” Italiani

Following his professional debut in the LATAM League 2023 Stage 2 for Maycam Evolve, the Argentinian competed under Vasco during the first stage of the 2024 season. Unfortunately for him, his international debut would be pushed back as he lost against Team Cruelty in the region’s grand final.

Curiously enough, the purple organization signed the Argentinian in June to compete in the region’s open qualifiers. Following a heated win against the fully-imported roster of REVEN ECLUB, the Mexican-majority squad qualified for what will be the team’s second consecutive international event.

PSG Talon

Players set to make their international debut in PSG Talon:

Kim “RuMaTick” Jang-wook

Despite PSG Talon being one match away from the BLAST R6 Major Manchester playoffs, the lineup coached by the three-times world champion Fabian “Fabian” Hällsten decided to make two roster changes after parting ways with Koo “RoyBoy” Min-seong and Kim “JLT” Sang-woo.

The first confirmed signing was the arrival of the former DPlus KIA player Yoo “yass” Sang-hoon, who represented the South Korean organization at multiple international events. Eventually, the team confirmed the signing of the former Beyond Stratos Gaming player Kim “RuMaTick” Jang-wook, who’s still in his rookie season as a professional.

Geekay Esports

Players set to make their international debut in Geekay Esports:

Théo “Frenchy” Leguay

Following Team Valor’s victory in the R6 South Breach against Team Secret, ENCE acquired the French roster to compete in Europe’s top-flight. However, Théo “Frenchy” Leguay’s path under the Finn organization was brief and eventually parted ways with the team. Instead, the Frenchman was signed by Geekay Esports, who needed a replacement for Alexandre “BlaZ” Thomas.

Shortly after Frenchy’s arrival to Geekay Esports, the Saudi Arabian-majority roster qualified for the Esports World Cup after victories against The Vicious, ROC Esports, and Twisted Minds.