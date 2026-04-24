Shopify Rebellion qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

Shopify Rebellion have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after a thrilling 2-1 victory against 1 of 30 in the North America League 2026 Kickoff Lower Bracket Semifinal. After their initial win, the team lost against DarkZero Esports in the third-place decider match. This means Shopify Rebellion will have to take part in Salt Lake City's play in stage to reach the second phase of the tournament, the Swiss Stage.

At the time of writing, Shopify Rebellion, LOS, and Team Falcons are the only play in confirmed teams. They will be joined by China's second, third, and fourth seeds, as well as Asia's second seed and Oceania's first.

So far, it has been a shaky season for Shopify Rebellion. The roster had some trouble to survive the initial group stage as their two only victories were overtime wins against 100 Thieves and 1 of 30. Their overall results improved in the playoffs, surviving against M80 after being one round away from elimination, as well as beating 1 of 30 and winning a map against a much more improved DarkZero Esports.

Since Shopify Rebellion signed the former Soniqs core, the American esports organization hasn't missed out on any international Rainbow Six Siege event, except for RE:L0:AD, which was a R6 Share Partner exclusive tournament. Their only BLAST R6 Major appearance, which was Munich, finished quicker than expected as they were eliminated in the Swiss Stage after collecting one victory in four matches.