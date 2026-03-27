Shifters have unveiled the signing of Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas to complete their Year 11 roster. The former G2 Esports player has signed for the European team to replace Jake "Virtue" Grannan, who retired one month ago.

The Frenchman joined the samurai in June 2024 after brief spells at Heroic, Parabellum Esports, Mkers, and Geekay Esports. Under G2 Esports, the 25-year-old took part in two Six Invitational editions, two BLAST R6 Majors, and the Esports World Cup 2025. His final appearance came in Paris, France, as he played for the European powerhouse at the Six Invitational 2026.

Finally, G2 Esports parted ways with BlaZ shortly after the conclusion of the tournament as the samurai ended up signing Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli and Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu.

With this addition, Shifters has now a French-majority lineup as the team also includes Vivien "Lasmooo" Berthelot and Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud. The only non-French players in the team are Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli and Davey "Freq" Hendriks.