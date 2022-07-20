SANDBOX Gaming follow DWG KIA, qualify for Berlin Major

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kirill. B

Following a loss for CAG and a maximum of two points for REJECT on play day six, SANDBOX Gaming have become the second and final APAC North team to qualify for the Six Berlin Major.

They follow DWG KIA in that regard, who became the first APAC North team to qualify.

Like DWG KIA, SANDBOX Gaming had missed out on the Six Charlotte Major in May, having been worse hit by the latency issues in the APAC Stage 1 Playoffs. Since then, though, they restored their roster to full strength after swapping Hyojun "Harp3rXD" Lee for Hyeonjin "Arukaze" Hwang and signing a second coach in Junhyuk "FanXy" Lim.

The results were immediate. SANDBOX started off the season with a regulation win and then followed it up with a vital overtime victory over CAG, who were their closest rivals for the Major spot.

Three other regulation victories gave SANDBOX a total of 14 points, which were enough to beat out CAG (through head-to-head) and REJECT (who can only have a maximum of 12 points).

SANDBOX's last Major appearance was at the Sweden Major, where they were eliminated by their compatriots on DWG KIA. However, their most recent international appearance at the subsequent Six Invitational 2022 ended in a disappointing group stage elimination in last place.

Now, rejuvenated and revitalised, SANDBOX will hope to replicate their form from the Sweden Major instead of SI 2022.