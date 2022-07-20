DWG KIA qualify for Berlin Major after Charlotte miss

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kirill. B

DWG KIA have qualified for the Berlin Major after their victory over CAG on Jul. 20. As a result, CAG are also guaranteed to miss out on qualification.

DWG’s second stage has been perfect so far, with all six regulation victories out of six games played. Four of their players are also among the top 10 players in APAC North by SiegeGG Rating.

DWG’s international debut came at the Mexico Major, where the Koreans upset G2 Esports and the Six Invitational 2021 champions Ninjas in Pyjamas to advance to the quarterfinals. There, Team Liquid put to an end DWG KIA’s trajectory in the competition.

The team’s best international performance came a few months later at the Sweden Major, where the roster was one bullet away from becoming the first APAC team to qualify for a Siege international final. Later on, the Koreans were abruptly knocked out of the Six Invitational 2022 after defeats against NAL teams Oxygen Esports and Soniqs.

Despite leading last stage’s standings of the APAC North, DWG KIA missed out on the Charlotte Major following defeats against CAG and Chiefs in a qualifier tarnished by ping controversies – which later on would end up with the removal of the APAC Playoffs.

Now, DWG KIA’s consistency in APAC North has been rewarded with a spot at the Berlin Major, where fans of the team will hope to see another Sweden-esque run.