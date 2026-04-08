SAL 2026 Kickoff Day 4 Roundup: INTZ upset FURIA, FaZe Clan back to winning ways, and more!

South America's fourth playday of the season ended with some surprising results, including INTZ and LOS' victories against FURIA and Black Dragons, respectively. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and Ninjas in Pyjamas secured one-sided victories against Imperial Esports and LOUD.

Here's what you need to know about what happened in tonight's matches, including the games' stats:

FaZe Clan 7-1 Imperial Esports

Match stats: FaZe Clan 7-1 Imperial Esports (Nighthaven Labs)

FaZe Clan kicked us off with a one-sided victory against Imperial Esports. The Brazilians had a bright start on Nighthaven Labs after winning the first three rounds, a run that was stopped by Vitor "mitrix" Mitri after a 1v1 clutch. Shortly after, the back-to-back world champions secured a 5-1 lead by the end of the first half, which was followed by two consecutive wins for FaZe Clan on attack.

FaZe Clan's victory against Imperial Esports saw the red and black lineup clinching a playoff spot and are very likely to secure one of Group A's top three positions. Their final game of the group stage will be against Black Dragons, who currently have four points. Meanwhile, Imperial Esports are at the bottom of the standings of their group with only one point. Their next and final group stage game will be against Team Liquid Alienware, who currently sit on Group A's first position.

INTZ 8-7 FURIA

Match stats: INTZ 8-7 FURIA (Kafe Dostoyevsky)

INTZ handed FURIA their first defeat since the start of the season after a maximum overtime game on Kafe Dostoyevsky. The former Challenger Series squad had a bright start to the map with four consecutive wins on defense, which were followed by back-to-back successful attacks by the Black Panthers. After switching roles, the team led by Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina leveled the scoreboard after winning their first two defenses.

Right after the score was tied, INTZ's Leonardo "Legacy" Silva restored INTZ's lead with a 1v2 clutch while playing Striker. The clutch was crucial for INTZ to reach overtime, which started with FURIA winning their first attack. This left the Black Panthers in a very optimistic position to clinch the victory. Unfortunately for them, INTZ completed a comeback after winning the final two rounds of the game.

Surprisingly enough, despite playing against a former Challenger Series roster, FURIA's only player with a positive rating was Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, who averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.47 and a KOST of 93—meaning he contributed to every round of the match except for one.

Meanwhile, INTZ's Angelo "AngelzZ" Aragão and Legacy were the team's best players with SiegeGG ratings of 1.21 and 1.12, respectively. It's worth mentioning that Legacy currently is the highest-rated player in the league with a SiegeGG rating of 1.35 after three maps played.

Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-2 LOUD

Match stats: Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-2 LOUD (Consulate)

Ninjas in Pyjamas secured their third win of the season after taking down the Brazilian powerhouse LOUD. The shinobi had a strong start to the match, which took place on Consulate, after winning the very first five rounds. By then, it felt obvious that LOUD would have it extremely hard to bounce back.

Although the green roster won their first round of the game before switching sides, the ninjas ended up securing a 7-2 win. Ninjas in Pyjamas' two best players were Gabriel "Hatez" Kobuszewski and Gabriel "Pino" Fernandes, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.38 and 1.30, respectively.

Therefore, the shinobi secured a Top 2 finish in Group B and can only be overtaken by FURIA, which will happen if the Black Panthers obtain at least one point against LOUD on April 11.

Meanwhile, LOUD are in a tough position. The Brazilian powerhouse will have to take down FURIA in their upcoming game whilst also hope Fluxo W7M and INTZ's clash ends in regulation, as both teams securing at least one point would make LOUD's job even harder than it already is.

LOS 7-5 Black Dragons

Match stats: LOS 7-5 Black Dragons (Consulate)

LOS secured their second consecutive win of the season after taking down Black Dragons on Consulate. Similar to the game between Ninjas in Pyjamas and LOUD, the side that kicked off the game had the better start, with LOS securing five of their first six rounds. Although Black Dragons were on the right track to complete a come back, the orange roster secured the victory after winning the twelfth round of the game, narrowly avoiding the overtime.

Former Wildcard player Leonardo "Dash" Lopes was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.22, closely followed by his teammate Vitor "peres" Peres, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.20.