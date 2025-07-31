Rengoku Event Packs: Everything you need to know

The Rengoku Event has stolen the show in Rainbow Six Siege X. Bringing a lot of cool cosmetics and one of the most fun time-limited game modes to have been released to the game, the Rengoku Event has to be one of the best playlists in Rainbow Six Siege X.

Obviously, all players want to get their hands on the Rengoku Event cosmetics. To do so, players can purchase the bundles directly in the store with R6 Credits, or purchase Rengoku Event Packs. Here's everything you need to know about these:

How to get Rengoku Event Packs in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Players can get Rengoku Event Packs by purchasing them with R6 Credits or Renown in the Locker section of the game.

However, getting Rengoku Event Packs isn't as easy, as these aren't exactly cheap. If you had saved Renown before the event started, you can get a big bunch for free, but that's not the case for the majority of players, especially considering Showdown was played not long ago.

How much are Rengoku Event Packs?

The Rengoku Event Packs can be purchased in packs of one, four, eight, sixteen, or all at the same time, and the prices vary depending on the amount you want. One Rengoku Event Pack is between 11,250 and 12,500 Renown, or between 270 and 300 R6 Credits, depending on if you are part of Siege's Membership system or not.

Here's a complete look at how much Rengoku Event Packs are:

1 Rengoku Event Pack: 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits (Membership) / 12,500 Renown or 300 R6 Credits (No Membership)

4 Rengoku Event Packs: 45,000 Renown or 1,080 R6 Credits (Membership) / 50,000 Renown or 1,200 R6 Credits (No Membership)

8 Rengoku Event Packs: 90,000 Renown or 2,160 R6 Credits (Membership) / 100,000 Renown or 2,400 R6 Credits (No Membership)

16 Rengoku Event Packs: 180,000 Renown or 4,320 R6 Credits (Membership) / 200,000 Renown or 4,800 R6 Credits (No Membership)

32 Rengoku Event Packs: 360,000 Renown or 8,640 R6 Credits (Membership) / 400,000 Renown or 9,600 R6 Credits (No Membership)

In other words, to get the whole Rengoku Event collection, players are required to spend between USD$65 and USD$75. Logically, this number can be lowered by using Renown too.

What happens when I get all of the Rengoku Event Packs?

Unlocking all of the Rengoku Event Packs will allow you to unlock the Rengoku Event Memento Weapon skin, a Mythical cosmetic for Ash and Iana's G36C.

This weapon skin is called the Imprisoned Dragon. It's an animated weapon skin which has an animated weapon inspect animation. When triggered, the dragon starts moving while making sounds. It's possibly one of the best weapon skins in the game right now.

Can I get Rengoku Event Packs for free in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Yes, players can get Rengoku Event Packs for free. The first one is a free gift from Ubisoft for all players, while the second one can be obtained by completing two easy challenges that will require you to play the Rengoku Event for around half an hour.

Here's a close look at how to claim each free Rengoku Event Pack, you will see that's very easy!

Claim your free gift

To celebrate the start of the Rengoku Event, Ubisoft has given a free gift to all players. However, players must claim it before the Rengoku Event ends on August 13. So, you have two weeks!

Follow the next steps to claim your free Rengoku Event Pack:

Go to the home screen of the game.

At the top of the screen, press on Shop.

Once you are in Siege X's in-game shop, scroll down and press on Highlights.

Scroll down again and press on Free Gift.

Claim your free gift, which is a Rengoku Event Pack.

After claiming your free Rengoku Event Pack, head to the Locker section. You will find your Rengoku Event Pack there!

Completing Rengoku Event challenges

You can also claim a second free Rengoku Event Pack by completing two easy Rengoku Event challenges which can be found in Operation Daybreak's Battle Pass. Here's what you have to do in each challenge:

Precision Master: Get 10 kills with Kiba devices in the Rengoku Event.

Rengoku Fighter: Play 5 matches in the Rengoku Event.

The first one is quite easy as you only have to get 10 kills with the kunai. A player with great aim could complete this challenge in one game, although the majority of players will probably need two or even three games. Logically, the Rengoku Fighter challenge is slightly longer to complete, as players need to play (not win!) five Rengoku Event matches. With Rengou Event games lasting a maximum of 10 minutes, you will only need up to 50 minutes of game time.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.