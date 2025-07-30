The Rengoku Event has stolen the show today as Ubisoft has opened the doors of the game mode for the first time in two years. Including some of the best skins to have ever seen the light of day in Rainbow Six Siege X, the Rengoku Event doesn't only offer a fun and dynamic in-game experience but also the opportunity to get your hands on some of the greatest cosmetics in Ubisoft's FPS.

However, to unlock them, players two options: spend real money (R6 Credits) or spend Renown. Logically, spending real money is the quickest method to get all of the skins of the event, but, let's be honest, that's a lot of dollars; and not everyone is fine with microtransactions either.

Then, you have Renown. While you can't spend Renown to directly purchase specific bundles, you can use it to get Rengoku Event Packs. These will give one of the 33 items included in the collection. Oh, and don't worry about duplicates — once you get an item you can't get it again. Keep in mind that Rengoku Event Packs can also be purchased with R6 Credits, but let's stay away from that.

If you're someone who doesn't want to spend a single penny on packs, you may want to know more about this: there's a way to get a free Rengoku Event Pack.

Follow the next steps to unlock your free Rengoku Event Pack:

How to claim a free Rengoku Event Pack?

Rainbow Six Siege X players can claim one free Rengoku Event Pack by just going to the highlights section of the game's shop. Once you're there, scroll down until reaching your Free Gift from Ubisoft!

Unfortunately, Ubisoft is only giving one free Rengoku Event Pack. However, you can get a second free Rengoku Event Pack by completing the Rengoku Event challenges on the Battle Pass. The challenges are the following:

Precision Master: Get 10 kills with Kiba devices in the Rengoku Event.

Rengoku Fighter: Play 5 matches in the Rengoku Event.

It's unknown if Ubisoft will introduce more challenges for players to unlock a third Rengoku Event Pack for free. However, that could be the case as the Rengoku Event will stay in the game for two weeks, until August 13.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.