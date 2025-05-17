RE:L0:AD Semifinals Preview: w7m esports vs. FURIA Esports

Although the first RE:L0:AD semifinal of the day will see CAG Osaka and Wildcard facing off against, the most awaited game of today's action is the clash between the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions, w7m esports, and the three-time international champions, FURIA Esports.

Starting from 4:15 PM BRT, two of the best Brazilian rosters in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene will fight for the final spot in RE:L0:AD's grand final. The winner will automatically become the favorite to win Sunday's match, due to the lack of experience and international results in the other side of the bracket.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match between FURIA Esports and w7m esports:

FURIA Esports and w7m esports so far in RE:L0:AD

It's fair to say w7m esports and FURIA Esports have been the two best sides in RE:L0:AD. Considering the caliber of the oppositions they have faced so far in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilians have proven to be ahead of the majority.

To reach the quarterfinals, the Bulls had to beat M80, FaZe Clan, DarkZero Esports, and Team Falcons, four rosters which include multiple international champions spread across the teams mentioned. Meanwhile, the Black Panthers took down Elevate, Team BDS, Team Secret, FaZe Clan, and LOUD.

FURIA Esports' duo João "Jv92" Vitor and Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia have been two of the best players in RE:L0:AD, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.30 and 1.21, respectively.

Last but not least, the former Team Liquid duo Luccas "Paluh" Molina and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes have led the Bulls with SiegeGG ratings of 1.17 and 1.10. Both players were extremely important against Team Falcons, as they were the only players in w7m esports with positive SiegeGG ratings.

FURIA Esports must beat their former home to reach first international grand final as Black Panthers

Although it won't be the first time both organizations face off in Rainbow Six Siege since the Six Invitational 2024 champions joined the Black Panthers, this will be their first international clash since the move happened. And it's not just another match.

At the Six Invitational 2025, FURIA Esports lost against another Brazilian roster, FaZe Clan, to fall off short their first international grand final as Black Panthers. Today, three months later, the players will have another chance at it.

Before today's game, both FURIA Esports and w7m esports had clashed in six occasions. Here are all of the results:

BR Premier Finals 2024: w7m esports 1-2 FURIA Esports

Brazil League 2024 Stage 2: FURIA Esports 0-2 w7m esports

Brazil League 2024 Stage 2: w7m esports 7-5 FURIA Esports

7-5 FURIA Esports Super Copa do Brasil: w7m esports 1-2 FURIA Esports

Brazil League 2024 Stage 1: FURIA Esports 2-1 w7m esports

2-1 w7m esports Brazil League 2024 Stage 1: FURIA Esports 4-7 w7m esports

Despite both teams having won three of the six clashes, it's fair to say FURIA Esports' record is slightly better as all of the Black Panthers' victories came in BO3 matches. Considering that today's match will be a BO3 game, the Six Invitational 2024 champions should have an advantage.

Paluh two matches away from winning an international championship... two months after leaving Team Liquid

Luccas "Paluh" Molina joining w7m esports for the 2025 season after over six years as a Team Liquid player was one of the most surprising roster moves of the post-Six Invitational 2025 transfer window.

While playing for Team Liquid, Paluh certainly became one of the best Rainbow Six Siege players in the world. The Brazilian has reached multiple international grand finals and semifinals, with his best results so far being second-place finishes at the Six Invitational 2021, the Six Jönköping Major, and the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

Despite all of the international and regional honors the Brazilian collected while playing for Team Liquid, Paluh's only international piece of silverware in over six years in the Blue Cavalry is the OGA Pit Season 3 — a minor international competition played in December 2019.

Only three months after partying ways with Team Liquid and two months after joining w7m esports, Paluh is two matches away from winning his first major international competition.

