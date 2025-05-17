RE:L0:AD Semifinals Preview: CAG Osaka vs. Wildcard

Later today, CAG Osaka and Wildcard will clash in RE:L0:AD's first semifinal for a chance to be in the tournament's grand final.

It's fair to say nobody realistically expected either of these two sides playing each other for a shot at reaching their first-ever international grand final. Regardless of how things have been, here we are.

Here's what you need to know about today's clash between CAG Osaka and Wildcard:

CAG Osaka and Wildcard so far in RE:L0:AD

Looking both team's statistics in RE:L0:AD doesn't speak well about the Japanese roster.

While the Cyclops have relied on individual performances, with Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa leading the team with a SiegeGG rating of 1.27, Wildcard's best two players have been Evan "Kanzen" Bushore and Leonardo "Dash" Lopes, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.35 and 1.34, respectively.

All in all, Wildcard's performances have been really impressive, considering the overall lack of experience in the team — and considering the team was assembled just a few months ago. After all, Brady "Bae" Lukens, Jacob "Bae" Dowling, and Joan "bbySharKK" Benito are making their international debuts in Rio de Janeiro.

CAG Osaka's record against North America not looking good enough

It's a historical day for CAG Osaka and APAC Rainbow Six Siege. For the first time since DAMWON Gaming faced off against FaZe Clan in the Six Sweden Major semifinals, an Asian team could reach an international Rainbow Six Siege grand final.

While Wildcard is, on paper, a weaker side than the three-time international champions FURIA Esports and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports, history says CAG Osaka doesn't do very well against North American lineups.

Here are all of CAG Osaka's results against North American rosters in Rainbow Six Siege:

Six Invitational 2025: CAG Osaka 1-2 Unwanted

Six Invitational 2025: CAG Osaka 2-0 M80

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: CAG Osaka 3-7 Beastcoast

Gamers8 2023: CAG Osaka 0-2 Oxygen Esports

Six Invitational 2023: CAG Osaka 0-2 Oxygen Esports

Six Invitational 2023: CAG Osaka 0-2 Astralis

Six Jönköping Major: CAG Osaka 4-7 Soniqs

Six Charlotte Major: CAG Osaka 5-7 XSET

Six Charlotte Major: CAG Osaka 7-4 XSET

Six Invitational 2022: CAG Osaka 0-2 Spacestation

Six Mexico Major: CAG Osaka 7-4 Soniqs

Six Invitational 2021: CAG Osaka 3-7 DarkZero Esports

Six Raleigh Major: CAG Osaka 0-2 Rogue

Therefore, the Japanese have only won four out of their fifteen matches against North American sides since the team's Rainbow Six Siege international debut. At the same time, CAG Osaka have only beaten one North American team in a BO3 series — M80 at the Six Invitational 2025.

It's also worth mentioning that both Evan "Kanzen" Bushore and Leonardo "Dash" Lopes have beat the Cyclops at least once. While the North American was part of the Soniqs roster that beat CAG Osaka at the Six Jönköping Major — and that lost to them at the Six Mexico Major — the Brazilian defeated the Cyclops while playing for LOS oNe at the Six Invitational 2023.

Back where it all began for Wildcard

Wildcard's RE:L0:AD run started with a 7-1 victory against the three-time Japan League champions SCARZ, who have an outstanding record against CAG Osaka — twelve wins and only three defeats. Therefore, if Wildcard have already beaten the current Japanese champions, they should be favorites against the Cyclops.

Unfortunately for them, it's not that easy. Despite SCARZ's regional dynasty, the Japanese team have been struggling internationally since they stole the show at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen when they surprisingly reached the quarterfinals. Abroad, CAG Osaka have been Japan's powerhouse.

Despite the Cyclops' lack of positive results against North American sides, the Japanese have improved their international results in the last months. In February 2025, the Cyclops made it out of an international group stage for the first time ever. Three months later, in Rio, the team has a shot at qualifying for the grand final.

