Rainbow Six Siege's second Community Checkpoint to take place on April 10

Ubisoft unveiled the next edition of Rainbow Six Siege's Community Checkpoint, a space where developers and game designers of Ubisoft's FPS discuss hot topics and future improvements. It will take place on April 10, 2026, at 12 PM EST and 5 PM UTC on Twitch.

In this week's edition, Ubisoft will talk about the ranked map pool, mid-season balancing, and more features.

During the Year 11 Reveal Pannel that took place in Paris, France, at the Six Invitational 2026, Ubisoft revealed a big chunk of updates that will be released to Rainbow Six Siege in the upcoming months.

One that the fans have been looking forward to is a change to the Ranked system. Starting from Season 3, Ubisoft will implement Ranked 3.0, which will logically replace Ranked 2.0. It will be more transparent and it will offer players a fairer competitive system. Also, placement games will be back! However, it's too early to talk about these changes; we're still in Season 1.

Right now, Ubisoft's ranked map pool changes are focused on a wider, and, overall, better map pool rotation. As revealed in previous pannels, map pools will be refreshed during the season, with some maps making their way out mid-season and being replaced by others. This will allow players to not play the same maps every time, which is an issue that has been around for some time now, especially in ranks where players chat during the map ban phase.

Logically, mid-season balancing changes will also be mentioned. These often tweak the state of operators, weapons, and maps, making them fairer in the game. We expect more buffs to be deployed in the game, as this is Ubisoft's trend right now.

We expect fans to be able to ask questions during Rainbow Six Siege's Community Checkpoint, so make sure to tune in to know more about the developers' plans for the future of the game!