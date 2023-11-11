Rainbow Six Siege's new operator for Operation Deep Freeze to be called Tubarão

With the arrival of Operation Deep Freeze, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is releasing a new operator to the game. Throughout the last week, Ubisoft has released some clips of the operator's gadget and the new features coming with the upcoming season.

Earlier today, the game revealed the defender's name. Operation Deep Freeze's operator will be called Tubarão, a Portuguese defender with icy skills.

Operation Deep Freeze's new operator

Tubarão's arrival is around the corner, as he will join Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege with the arrival of Operation Deep Freeze.

Although we still don't know when the upcoming season will be launched in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, we know that Operation Deep Freeze will be announced tomorrow, Nov. 12, during the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Grand Finals.

The Portuguese defender will have access to the Zoto Canister, a gadget that can stop hard breachers from opening reinforced walls and hatches. At the same time, rumors say that the material released by the Zoto Canister can spot attackers, with Ubisoft's latest clip including how the enemies' footsteps were shown on the ice.

When will the Operation Deep Freeze Test Server open?

Unfortunately, Ubisoft hasn't revealed the date for Operation Deep Freeze's Test Server yet. However, based on previous seasons, we expect the upcoming Test Server to be open one day after the full reveal. This means that Operation Deep Freeze's Test Server could be opened on November 13.

Keep in mind that the changes launched on the Test Server are just potential tweaks coming to the live version of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. If a potential update isn't liked by the majority of the community, the developers could decide to overturn the tweak.