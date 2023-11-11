Operation Deep Freeze: Everything We Know So Far

Behold, Rainbow Six Siege fans! Later this week, in the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, Ubisoft will reveal all of the details regarding Operation Deep Freeze, which will be the fourth and final season of Year 8.

Here's everything we know so far about Operation Deep Freeze!

Rainbow Six Siege's new operator to be called Tubarão

Tubarão is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's new operator. It will be included in the game with the release of Operation Deep Freeze.

Tubarão will be a Portuguese defender and he will have access to the Zoto Canister, a device that can prevent hard breachers from opening reinforced hatches and walls. Isn't that cool?

Rainbow Six Siege's new operation to be called Operation Deep Freeze

Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season will be called Operation Deep Freeze. As we mentioned earlier, it will be the fourth and final season of Year 8.

As Ubisoft announced earlier this year in its Roadmap for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the operator included in Operation Deep Freeze will be from Portugal. This makes sense, as the reveal for the operation's name included blue and white tiles that are very common in Porto, one of Portugal's main cities.

Although we don't know what the new operator gadget does, it could be something related to ice given the name of the operation and the video previously displayed. On it, we can see a new device surrounded by an ice effect.

Rainbow Six Siege's new map to be called Lair

Rainbow Six Siege's new map will be called Lair. According to their announcement on X, Ubisoft admitted that it will be important to master the verticality of the map to win the matches.

Although the map feels like something we have never seen before, it has some Yacht and Consulate vibes. It will be interesting to see how the map performs in the game on the Test Server!

As of now, we don't know when Operation Deep Freeze will be released. However, we know that Operation Deep Freeze will be announced on Nov. 12 at 8 PM CET in the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Operation Deep Freeze will bring new features to Rainbow Six Siege, so make sure to not miss out on the full reveal later this week!