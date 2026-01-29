Rainbow Six Siege X Year 11 Roadmap to be unveiled on February 15

Primary Subject : Rainbow Six Siege X Year 11

: January 29, 2026 Rainbow Six Siege X Year 11 will be unveiled on February 15, 2026, during the Six Invitational 2026 that will be played in Paris, France.

Ubisoft have confirmed today that roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 11 will be revealed on February 15, 2026, during the Six Invitational 2026. The Year 11 Roadmap reveal will kick off at 8 AM PT and 5 PM CET, according to Ubisoft's most recent announcement.

The Year 11 of Rainbow Six Siege X is expected to begin in March 2026. The first season, which is rumoured to be a collaboration between Ubisoft and Metal Gear Solid according to reputable Rainbow Six Siege X leaker Shiiny, should last for three months. The upcoming year of Rainbow Six Siege X should include a total of four seasons.

Whilst nothing has been confirmed, considering the latest added operator to Rainbow Six Siege X was a defender (Denari) now it should be the attackers' turn. The community are also expecting a brand new map to be released in Year 11 Season 1.

More details and teasers should be released in the upcoming days, especially during the Six Invitational 2026, which will be played between February 2 and February 15.

