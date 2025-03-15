What are the minimum system requirements to play the Rainbow Six Siege X Beta?

On March 13, Ubisoft revealed what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege with Rainbow Six Siege X, the game's most ambitious update ever.

In short terms, Ubisoft is upgrading multiple in-game features like rappelling animation and map overhauls while also adding new content like destructible ingredients, weapon inspect, and many, many more.

During the Rainbow Six Siege X reveal, fans who watched the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase on Twitch were given a code to download the Rainbow Six Siege X Beta. At the same time, players who missed out on the live reveal can now get their codes by watching 30 minutes of Rainbow Six Siege on Twitch channels with active drops.

If you're still wondering how to get access to the Rainbow Six Siege X Beta, make sure to check out our Rainbow Six Siege X Beta Twitch Drops guide.

Logically, with so many brand-new updates coming to the game, fans can't wait to get their hands on the Rainbow Six Siege X Beta. However, before falling for the excitement, fans must know what the specs are to play Rainbow Six Siege X Beta.

Here are the minimum system requirements to play Rainbow Six Siege X Beta on PC:

Resolution: 1080p

Preset | FPS Target: Low Preset | 60 FPS

CPU: Intel i3-8100 | AMD Ryzen3 3100

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1650 | AMD RX-5500 XT | Intel A380

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 35 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 | Windows 11

To have an idea of how much the minimum system requirements changed compared to Rainbow Six Siege, here are the minimum system requirements for the current version of the game according to Ubisoft's blog post:

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.3 GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.3 GHz, or better RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Video card: AMD RX 460 (2 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti (2 GB), or better

AMD RX 460 (2 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti (2 GB), or better Hard drive: 85.5 GB available storage (SSD)

85.5 GB available storage (SSD) DirectX version: DirectX 12

In the beta version for Rainbow Six Siege X, players can finally try out the brand-new 6v6 game mode Dual Front as well as the majority of updates coming to the game in custom matches. So, what are you waiting for?

