Rainbow Six Siege unveil new R6 Share bundles, including Ninjas in Pyjamas, ENCE, MIBR, Virtus.pro, and more!

Rainbow Six Siege has unveiled ten new R6 Share bundles which have already been released to the game's store.

The bundles added to the game today only include a weapon skin and an operator card background themed by the respective esports team. The drop has seen the additions of ENCE and Luminosity to the R6 Share program, who competed this year in the Europe League and the North America League, respectively.

Additionally, eight teams received new R6 Share bundles, including:

Black Dragons

MIBR

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Wolves Esports

Virtus.pro

LOS

Dire Wolves

FURY

These bundles can already be purchased in the Rainbow Six Siege in-game store. The price for each bundle is 648 R6 Credits for premium battle pass holders and 720 R6 Credits for the rest of players.

It's worth mentioning that none of these esports organizations were included among the 18 teams unveiled to be in next year's R6 Share program. This means that these skins could be in the game for a limited time. Make sure to get your favorite ones before it's too late!

Six Invitational 2025