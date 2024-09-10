Rainbow Six Siege unveil new BLAST R6 Major Montreal bundle

With the release of Operation Twin Shells, Ubisoft have added a new operator to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Skopós. Despite moving in a wheelchair, the Greek defender can control her two humanoid robots to help her teammates on the battlefield.

Moreover, other features have been added to the game, including the Siege Cup, Versus AI 2.0, operator balancing updates, and more. Without any doubt, Operation Twin Shells brings a lot to the table.

However, we can't ignore Ubisoft's additions to the in-game store. With the BLAST R6 Major Montreal being just two months away, players can now purchase the BLAST R6 Major Montreal bundle.

Credit: Rainbow Six Siege

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal bundle includes one universal drone skin and a universal operator card background.

Unfortunately, players can't purchase this bundle with Renown as only R6 Credits are accepted. As of now, the BLAST R6 Major Montreal bundle costs 960 R6 Credits. However, if you own Rainbow Six Siege's battle pass for Operation Twin Shells, you will be given a 10% discount — dropping the price to 864 R6 Credits.

Credit: Rainbow Six Siege

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal drone skin includes a mix of colors that aren't the greatest to use on a drone. These are very bright, which means that defenders won't struggle to spot it if it has been hidden on a shelf or a wardrobe.

Credit: Rainbow Six Siege

Last but not least, the final item included in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal bundle is the operator card background. This one looks fantastic and we expect a lot of players to equip it during the initial games of the new season.

It's worth mentioning that players won't be able to acquire both items individually. This means that if you want the operator card background, you will have to buy the whole bundle, including the drone skin.

Keep in mind that 20% of purchase proceeds are distributed among the esports teams included in the R6 Share program. Therefore, by purchasing this bundle, you're also helping your favorite Rainbow Six Siege teams!