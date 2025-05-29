Rainbow Six Siege Tier 2 Europe Circuit 2025: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the Challenger Series 2025, the future of Rainbow Six Siege's Tier 2 scene was quickly up in the air again. Fortunately for fans and players in Europe, Ubisoft has already announced the first steps of Siege's European Tier 2 in the 2025 season.

On May 28, 2025, Ubisoft revealed the shape of the European Tier 2 circuit, including information related to the tournaments that will be played, their prize pools, locations, and the competitions' rulebook.

Without further delay, here's everything you need to know about Siege X's Tier 2 European Circuit 2025!

Tier 2 European Circuit 2025 Overview

Europe's Tier 2 calendar for the 2025 season will consist of three primary tournaments, including:

R6 Central Combine : June to July

: June to July R6 Rainbow Rumble : August to September

: August to September R6 South Breach: September to November

Ubisoft has also announced the possibility of creating partnered secondary tournaments, which would take place across Europe and contribute to shaping Rainbow Six Siege's European Tier 2 scene.

By the end of November, the best four teams across the primary and secondary competitions will qualify for the EU T2 Grand Finals. The champion and the grand finalist will automatically qualify for the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2026.

Prize pool and Competitive Points

Each primary tournament will have a prize pool of 20,000€. Meanwhile, the EU T2 Grand Finals will have a prize pool of 15,000€. In total, the Tier 2 Europe Circuit 2025 will offer 75,000€ in prize pool money.

Additionally, tournaments will also offer players the chance to secure Competitive Points. The more Competitive Points a team has, the more chances they will have to qualify for the EU T2 Grand Finals.

Here's the distribution of Competitive Points across primary and secondary competitions, according to the official rulebook:

Primary Circuit:

R6 Central Combine: 680 Competitive Points

R6 Rainbow Rumble: 680 Competitive Points

R6 South Breach: 680 Competitive Points

Secondary Circuit:

Online EU Tournament with 16 Teams or more participating: 225 Competitive Points

Online EU Tournament with 8 to 15 Teams participating: 105 Competitive Points

Regional Tournaments with 16 Teams or more participating: 180 Competitive Points

Regional Tournament with 8 to 15 Teams participating: 105 Competitive Points

LAN Tournament with 8 Teams or more participating: 225 Competitive Points

LAN Tournament with 4 to 7 Teams participating: 105 Competitive Points

Controversy

Unfortunately, although making more information public about Siege's European Tier 2 scene is great news, the MENA competitive community have already been extremely vocal about Ubisoft's decision to not allow dual participation in the Saudi eLeague and the R6 EU T2 Circuit.

One of the biggest changes made to the shape of the 2025 season was the unification of Europe and MENA's top-flights to create the Europe and MENA League. Therefore, teams competing in the Saudi eLeague expected to be able to take part in Europe's T2 circuit. However, that won't be the case.

Here's what the rulebook says regarding the participation of MENA teams in Europe's Tier 2 circuit:

Based on what the rulebook says, we should understand that the Saudi eLeague will be another way for teams to qualify for the next EML Challenger Series. Therefore, allowing MENA teams to be part of the European Tier 2 circuit, which is a completely different path to the next EML Challenger Series, would be unfair.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.