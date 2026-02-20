Rainbow Six Siege surpassed 2.5 million daily players according to Ubisoft's CEO

In an interview with Variety, Ubisoft's co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot admitted Rainbow Six Siege surpassed 2.5 million daily players recently.

Unfortunately, there's no portal or tool that can verify the truth behind those numbers. The only site that could be used is Steam Charts, but that only applies to Steam users. At the time of writing, the game's 24-hour peak on Steam is 79,919 players. After five consecutive months where the average player number would only drop, Ubisoft's FPS has experienced growth in December, January, and February.

Logically, the console community makes up for most of the player numbers in Rainbow Six Siege. This is a very well-known fact, with PC players being the least in the community.

Ubisoft's co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot also mentioned the Six Invitational viewership numbers, labeling them as "impressive." Moreover, he highlighted the creation of China's top flight, the CN League, as well as the title's presence in the upcoming Esports Nations Cup.

According to Esports Charts, the Six Invitational 2026 had a viewership peak of 264,383 which came on February 15, 2026, during the tournament's grand final between FaZe Clan and Team Secret. The Year 11 Reveal Panel as well as the match between G2 Esports and Team Secret followed as the second and third most followed events in the competition.