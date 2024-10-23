Rainbow Six Siege's second Siege Cup to be played on October 30

With the release of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9 Season 3, called Operation Twin Shells, Ubisoft introduced multiple new features to the game, including a new defender called Skopós, balancing updates, and more.

While the game's wheelchair operator stole the show, the Siege Cup's arrival was also in the spotlight. On October 9, the first edition of the Siege Cup was played. Three weeks later, the Siege Cup is back.

The Siege Cup is a competitive game mode where players can register themselves and four teammates to compete as a complete roster. In other words, it helps players to have a complete Rainbow Six Siege experience with communication and strategy is needed to overcome their opponents.

After the success seen in the first edition of the Siege Cup, the second edition will be played on October 30. Here are the official schedules for each region:

North America: 4:30 PM EDT

Europe: 6:30 PM CET

Unfortunately, the Siege Cup is only open for players who compete from Europe and North America. It's also only open for those players who play Rainbow Six Siege on PC.

If you're a console player, don't be afraid: you will be given one competitive coin if you played one match between the start of Year 9 Season 1 and October 8.

To compete in the Siege Cup, you will have to register here. If you encounter any issues while playing the Siege Cup, please report them on R6 Fix.