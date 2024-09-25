Rainbow Six Siege's representation at the Esports Awards nominations: Gunnar, w7m esports, Pengu, Six Invitational 2024, and more!

On September 24, the Esports Awards unveiled on their official X account the nominations for the different included categories. The nominations include plenty of names with links to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene.

Here are all of the categories included in the Esports Awards that involve players or talent from Ubisoft's shooter!

Esports PC Player of the Year

Among the likes of Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, and Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, we also find the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff.

The American player spent Year 8 playing for Soniqs, with whom he played at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Additionally, he helped Soniqs to finish in first place in the North America League 2023 Stage 2.

Esports Team of the Year

Year 9 in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege saw w7m esports winning every international competition included in BLAST's calendar. Including two BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational 2024, the Bulls became the first team in the scene to do so.

Esports Coach of the Year

Team BDS' coach Samy "Stooflex" Smail has been included in the five-name list that will compete for the Esports Coach of the Year award.

The French coach has helped Team BDS to win multiple international tournaments, including the Gamers8 2023 and the Esports World Cup. He also coached the team at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, where the team finished in second place.

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

The two-time Six Invitational champion Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen was nominated for Esports Colour Caster of the Year. The Dane's most notable performances in the last natural year include the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the Six Invitational 2024, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, and the Esports World Cup.

Esports Live Event of the Year

The Six Invitational 2024 has been nominated for Esports Live Event of the Year. The tournament took place in São Paulo, Brazil, and the venue chosen for the event was the Ginasio Ibirapuera. With a sold-out arena, over 10,000 people watched w7m esports being crowned world champions for the first time in a grand final that saw two brothers facing off.

Esports Broadcast and Production of the Year

Last but not least, BLAST has been nominated for Esports Broadcast and Production of the Year. BLAST's relationship with Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege began in Year 8 and, since then, we have already had three BLAST R6 Majors and one Six Invitational — not to mention regional competitions.