Rainbow Six Siege releases the Germination Bundle as part of the Containment Collection

Rainbow Six Siege has recently re-released the full Containment Collection, which first dropped in the game during Year 6. Back then, the Containment Collection was part of the Containment Event, which was Rainbow Six Siege's time-limited event to promote the launch of Rainbow Six Extraction.

However, this time, players won't be able to enjoy the Containment Event, you will be able to get your hands on at least a cosmetic throughout this week as a free pack has been given to all players.

The Containment Collection's most priceless bundle may be the Germination Bundle, which has various cosmetics in it, including a universal weapon skin.

Germination Bundle

Reclaim humanity's future with the Sentient Growth weapon and attachment skin for all current weapons, the Containment operator background as well as the Antiparasitic Sarum charm. Available for the duration of the event.

- In-game description

If you are a fan of Rainbow Six Extraction, this is your bundle. With yellow, blue, and dark shades, the weapon simulates Rainbow Six Extraction's sprawl. For those unaware of Extraction's terminology, Sprawl is a dark substance found on the floor that slows you down.

Just like the majority of universal bundles in the game, the Germination Bundle can be purchased for R6 Credits. Keep in mind that if you have the Premium Battle Pass, the price will go down to 1,512 R6 Credits!

Rainbow Six Extraction isn't dead. New content drops to Rainbow Six Extraction from time to time, which makes the game feel fresh every few months. The game even updates its operator lineup every now and then, with Echo being the team's last addition.

This very same week, Rainbow Six Extraction's new game mode was released. It's called After Effect, a Crisis Event that will change everything you know about Extraction.

With the new Crisis Event being added to Rainbow Six Extraction, this is the best moment to try out the game -- or to give it a second chance!