Rainbow Six Siege release new update regarding DX12 performance issues

Rainbow Six Siege's team has released a new update regarding the performance issues that some players have been experiencing while using DX12.

With the launch of Operation Twin Shells, Ubisoft decided to replace Vulkan with DX12. However, Rainbow Six Siege's fans didn't welcome the change with open arms.

During the first days of Operation Twin Shells, the bad news was confirmed. Many players started complaining about FPS drops caused while using DX12 — which saw the players getting furious at Ubisoft.

Although some temporary solutions quickly arose, Ubisoft acknowledged the problem one day after Operation Twin Shells was deployed. On September 11, a post on the game's official X account revealed that Ubisoft's team was already "monitoring the effects of recent tech changes closely."

Unfortunately, one month after the swap, many players are still complaining about performance issues caused by the DX12 API.

Today, on October 10, Rainbow Six Siege released an update on the game's official X account stating that despite the patch Y9S3.1 "included fixes for the newly added DX12 API" some players "have still been reporting experiencing performance issues after the patch."

Fortunately, the update also revealed that the team is continuing "to work on solutions" as some of the improvements "were released in Y9S3.2" earlier this week. More improvements will be available in Y9S3.3.

Despite Ubisoft's clarity, the comments on Rainbow Six Siege's update post are mostly asking for one solution: bringing back Vulkan.

