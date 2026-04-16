Ubisoft have revealed an update to Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked Map Pool will be released later today, April 16, 2026. The update will be launched on all platforms at 9 AM EDT, 1 PM UTC. The downtime is expected to be 60 minutes.

Today's update, which comes two days after the launch of the Y11S1.2 Patch, will see the return of Kanal, Skyscraper, Theme Park, and Outback to Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked Map Pool.

Whilst this update may surprise some Rainbow Six Siege players, this was already known as Ubisoft first announced this decision during the Year 11 Reveal Panel that took place at the Six Invitational 2026.

The idea behind mid-season Ranked Map Pool changes is to freshen up the overall experience in Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked. Usually, players always ban the same maps, which ends up with players always playing on the same four or five maps. Modifying the Ranked Map Pool mid-season forces players to learn new maps, calls, and strategies.

Here's how the Rainbow Six Siege Ranked Map Pool should look like after today's update:

Chalet

Bank

Border

Clubhouse

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Nighthaven Labs

Coastline

Consulate

Fortress

Oregon

Villa

Emerald Plains

Lair

Kanal ( ADDED )

) Skyscraper ( ADDED )

) Theme Park ( ADDED )

) Outback (ADDED)

Initially, we thought that Ubisoft would also remove some maps, to keep the Ranked Map Pool slightly shorter. However, as no removals have been unveiled in today's post, we can't confirm that. This also means that we may see a Ranked Map Pool of 17 maps. Woah!