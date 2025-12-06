Rainbow Six Siege players frustrated after getting third consecutive Alpha Pack as 10th anniversary daily reward

During the Operation Tenfold Pursuit reveal that was held at the BLAST R6 Major Munich, Ubisoft unveiled all of the details regarding Year 10 Season 4 including the planned celebrations for Rainbow Six Siege's 10th anniversary.

Including a time-limited event to celebrate the past, present, and future of the game, Ubisoft also promised free daily rewards for all players for simply logging in. The list of rewards included weapon skins, the brand-new Delta Packs, and many other items.

Ubisoft set the bar really high in the first day of celebrations, December 2, as they gave a free weapon skin for Clash, Warden, and Jäger's P10-C. Moreover, players were also given access to a Twitch Drop and a universal and animated operator card background. Plain and simple, Ubisoft gave a lot away at first, which is always very nice—but also got the community's hopes extremely high. Now, frustration has taken over as the next three rewards have been Alpha Packs.

Nowadays, Alpha Packs are the worst type of packs in Rainbow Six Siege X as Bravo, Competitive, and Delta Packs are better. Therefore, getting three consecutive Alpha Packs isn't good enough, especially in the celebration's first ten days: the start and the end of the celebration should be as strong as possible.

Fortunately enough, it seems like Ubisoft have already reacted to this as the reward for December 6 is a Delta Pack. For those unaware, Delta Packs give players a shot to get the Psychopomp Redeemer, a Limited Edition variation of Valkyrie's Mythical weapon skin for her MPX.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.