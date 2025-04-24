Rainbow Six Siege's next Siege Cup to be played on April 25

Ubisoft has confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege's next Siege Cup will take place on April 25, 2025.

As revealed by Ubisoft, this weekend's Siege Cup will include four maps: Skyscraper, Bank, Border, and Lair. So far, Ubisoft has changed the map pool of every Siege Cup, making every edition different to others.

The registration for this weekend's Siege Cup will kick off 30 minutes before the start of the tournament. Therefore, make sure to be ready to register yourself and your teammates before the countdown begins.

Ubisoft has already revealed the starting times for this weekend's Siege Cup. Each region's Siege Cup will kick off at a different time.

Here's a look at the Siege Cup starting times depending on their location:

NA and LATAM Siege Cup : 8 PM EST

: 8 PM EST EU and MENA Siege Cup : 9 PM CEST

: 9 PM CEST APAC Siege Cup : 9 PM CST

: 9 PM CST OCE Siege Cup: 8 PM AEDT

The Siege Cup is a Ubisoft competitive playlist that was initially added to the game in Operation Twin Shells. However, the Siege Cup was made available to all players regardless their location one season later, in Operation Collision Point.

To take part in the Siege Cup, players must register themselves and four teammates to build a five-player roster. After doing so, the teams will be placed on a bracket based on the players' skill level. The bracket is a single-elimination bracket, so a defeat will end in the elimination of the roster.

By the end of the Siege Cup, players will be given Competitive Coins. This is Rainbow Six Siege's newest currency, which can be used to open Competitive Packs. Competitive Coins can also be obtained by playing Ranked matches.

For more information about the Siege Cup, make sure to check out our Siege Cup guide. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.