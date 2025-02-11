Rainbow Six Siege new season to be revealed on February 16

As we get closer and closer to the end of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9 fans are starting to get curious about the release date of not just the upcoming season but also the game's next chapter: Year 10.

Just a few weeks ago, in an official blog post regarding the Six Invitational 2025 Twitch Drops, Ubisoft indirectly confirmed that the Year 10 Season 1 Reveal Panel would take place in the final day of the Six Invitational 2025 as players will be able to claim a charm called "Reveal Panel Charm".

However, earlier today, Ubisoft confirmed what was an open secret: Rainbow Six Siege's new season will be revealed on February 16.

Rainbow Six Siege's first teaser about the upcoming season, which will be the first season of Year 10, is a short video where we can see a robotic gadget being activated. Unfortunately, not much can be taken from the video, but fans have started to make their own theories.

Considering that Operation Collision Point brought Blackbeard's rework, the new season should introduce a brand-new defender. Therefore, it makes sense to think that this gadget is a defensive piece of utility, probably used to barricade doors. Meanwhile, other fans believe the next operator will have access to some kind of shield; however, we think that's quite unlikely.

Luckily, with the first season of Year 10 being revealed in just a handful of days, fans won't have to wait long to know what's going to be introduced to the game in the upcoming months.

Additionally, Ubisoft won't only display the future of the game at the Six Invitational 2025 but will also show the next chapter of the Rainbow Six Siege lore. Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege Year 10 Cinematic Trailer will be revealed on February 16 too!

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.