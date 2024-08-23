Rainbow Six Siege new operator to be called Skopós

Ubisoft have unveiled the name of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's new operator, who will be introduced to the game with the release of Operation Twin Shells.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's new operator is Greek and her name is Skopós.

According to the teaser released by Ubisoft on August 23, Skopós used to be a sniper. However, she became disabled. As she wanted to continue helping on the battlefield, the Greek operator found out that she could do so in a completely different way: humanoid drones.

The teaser also shows a look at Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's new weapon, which both robots hold at the end of the video.

Unfortunately, we don't know much more officially. However, earlier this week, two videos of Skopós were leaked showing her two humanoid robots. Those show how Skopós can swap between robots, which work independently. When Skopós is using one, the other is protected by a shield.

The leaks of the Greek wheelchair operator made the community go crazy as many players complained about the character being too Sci-Fi. Other comments focused on Skopós wheelchair, mentioning how hard Ubisoft are trying to add more inclusivity to the game.

With Operation Twin Shells being just around the corner, Ubisoft will reveal all of the features included in Year 9 Season 3 on August 25. Until then, check out Siege.GG for more information about Ubisoft's shooter, and more!