Rainbow Six Siege Membership players get first-ever animated operator card background

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege players who purchased a Membership have received their monthly exclusive items, including a Twitch Epic Bundle, Warden's Legendary Uniform, and more.

Although some players complained about the prices for the game's Membership, which was released in Operation New Blood, it's fair to say the Membership is worth its price.

Twitch's new set of cosmetics is the third Epic Bundle included in Siege's Membership after Mozzie and Bandit's, which were released in June and July. Additionally, Siege's Membership also includes every Year 9 Premium Battle Pass and the previously mentioned legendary animated bundle for Warden.

However, the cosmetic that could steal the show in the upcoming hours is the Neon Noir Operator Card Background, the first item of its kind to be animated.

The Operator Card Background Neon Noir animation feels smooth, displaying the neon lights of a city under the rain. Instead of being static, the rain is falling and the fog is lingering.

Overall, despite the latest releases, animated cosmetics in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege are still rare. After adding animated charms, weapon skins, and uniforms to the game, operator card backgrounds had to be the next step. Now, they are a reality.

You can still purchase Rainbow Six Siege's Membership for Year 9. To get your hands on it, you can go to Ubisoft's official Membership post, released alongside Operation New Blood.