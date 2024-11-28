Rainbow Six Siege's Membership drop for November includes brand-new animated operator card background

Rainbow Six Siege's Membership drop for November is already here. This month's release includes multiple unique items, including a special Mute Bundle, a Buck animated uniform, and more. However, the jewel of the crown isn't any of those.

For the first time in three months, Ubisoft is releasing an animated operator card background. The first item of this kind was the Neon Noir, released on August 28 — also part of Rainbow Six Siege's Membership system.

Animated operator card backgrounds are incredibly rare in the game, as they haven't been included in any bundle sold in the game's shop yet. In other words, these cosmetics are only owned by those who joined Rainbow Six Siege's Membership system in time.

The Future Disrepair animated operator card background is universal, meaning it can be equipped on every Rainbow Six Siege operator.

The design displayed on the animated operator card background is quite simple, but it looks cool. With the background lights constantly changing and the fire sparks moving around the operator card background, it feels like it's alive.

You can still purchase Rainbow Six Siege's Membership for Year 9. To get your hands on it, you can go to Ubisoft's official Membership post, released alongside the launch of Operation New Blood.

