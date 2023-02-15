Rainbow Six Siege introduces a new squad that will be called Redhammer

Rainbow Six Siege have today announced more news about Year 8 and the upcoming season! Rainbow Six Siege's new faction will be called Redhammer, and will include some big names from the Ubisoft title.

Keep on reading to find out more about this new faction coming alongside Operation Commanding Force!

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege teases new anti-cheat feature called Mousetrap

Rainbow Six Siege Redhammer

Rainbow Six Siege's newest squad is called Redhammer.

With Operation Solar Raid, we discovered that another faction was formed in Rainbow Six Siege: Team Ghosteyes. Including operators like Zero, Caveira, or Vigil, among others, Team Ghosteyes is another faction in Rainbow Six Siege, just like Team Nighthaven.

Now, we know the name of the new squad joining Rainbow Six Siege: Redhammer.

Who is part of Redhammer?

As of now, we don't have all of the operators that will be part of Redhammer. However, looking at the Redhammer video released today, we can make some guesses.

Looking at the name of the squad, we should expect Sledge to be the team's leader. Alongside him, we can also include the name of some operators whose gadgets appear in the Redhammer video released today by Rainbow Six Siege.

Some operator gadgets that we can spot are Goyo's Vulcan, Tachanka's Shumikha Launcher, Ash's projectile launcher, Thermite's glasses, Kaid's electroclaw, and Sledge's hammer.

Keep in mind that lore doesn't necessarily affect the operators in the game. The introduction of Redhammer will not change any of the operators' abilities, so don't worry!

When will Year 8 be announced?

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 8 will be announced during the final weekend of the Six Invitational 2023. All the details about Operation Commanding Force will be announced then.

In the meantime, for more information about the upcoming season, make sure to check out our Operation Commanding Force general article!