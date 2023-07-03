Rainbow Six Siege gives out Free Gift to players, here's what you will find in it!

While it's not Christmas yet, it's always nice to surprise players with a gift! Well, that's exactly what Ubisoft is doing in Rainbow Six Siege right now!

From now and until Jul. 19, players have the chance to claim their Free Gift. But, what's in it! Well, that's what we are going to show you here!

Rainbow Six Siege Free Gift

You can now claim Rainbow Six Siege's Free Gift!

Rainbow Six Siege's Free Gift is a special pack to commemorate the return of Rengoku's time-limited game mode. It includes a cosmetic from the Rengoku game mode, which will last in the game until Jul. 19. So, what are you waiting for?

Where can I get Siege's Free Gift?

Follow the next steps to claim your Rainbow Six Siege's Free Gift!

1. Click on Shop on the top of your screen.

2. Scroll down and click on Highlights.

3. Scroll down again and click on the Free Gift. Congratulations!

Another way to obtain your Free Gift is by moving around the news panel. There's information about the Free Gift. Moreover, the announcement will automatically send you to the Free Gift after clicking on Visit Menu.

Now you can enjoy of your Rainbow Six Siege Free Gift! Tell us, what did item of the Rengoku Collection did you pack?

Are Siege Rengoku's Collection skins good?

Yes, Rengoku's Collection cosmetics are very good. We think they are unique and differ from other skins released in previous ocasions on Rainbow Six Siege.

Although the community is very pleased with all of the bundles, there's one that has outshined the rest.

Hibana's Rengoku Bundle has surprised everyone. The skin included for Hibana's primary weapon includes some 3D details. Moreover, the colors included on her bundles are very appealing to the players!

Unfortunately, players can't purchase this Bundle with Renown, as it can only be acquired with R6 Credits. If you have 1,880 R6 Credits, this may be the best option on store right now! Also, remember that Battle Pass Premium players have a 10% discount on the store!