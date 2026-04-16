As promised during the Six Invitational 2026 and the Year 11 Reveal Panel, Ubisoft have released a 1v1 playlist in Rainbow Six Siege. Throughout Year 10 a big number of players asked for this type of game mode to be implemented in the game; finally, the time has come.

As of now, Ubisoft have added this 1v1 playlist as a time-limited Arcade game mode. This means that its implementation is temporary and it will be gone from the game in a fortnight. However, if the feedback is positive, Ubisoft could re-add it in the near future.

Here's a look at the rules and format used in Rainbow Six Siege's 1v1 playlist:

Mode : Bomb

: Bomb Maps : House, Clubhouse, and Oregon

: House, Clubhouse, and Oregon Preparation Phase Duration : 30 seconds

: 30 seconds Operator Ban Phase : One every round

: One every round Number of Rounds : Maximum 7

: Maximum 7 First player to win four rounds wins the match

We encourage you to try out Rainbow Six Siege's 1v1 playlist as developers will need the feedback not just to improve the playlist for future appearances but also to see if there's a real interest from the game's community.