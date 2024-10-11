Rainbow Six Siege Ash's Tomb Raider Elite Bundle gets 20% discount

When we think of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's most popular operators, two names instantly come to the old school fans: Jäger and Ash.

Back in the day when Ubisoft's FPS was simpler and had half of the operators that exist nowadays, Jäger and Ash dominated the meta. Ash's projectiles were crucial to destroying bulletproof gadgets, with Zofia not coming to the game until December 2017. Meanwhile, Jäger's ADS was the only gadget that could intercept projectiles and grenades until the release of Wamai in December 2019.

It's fair to say, both gadgets are still some of the game's most important pieces of utility. For this reason, both operators are still some of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's most recognizable faces.

While Jäger recently got a new Elite Bundle, Ash has had two Elite Bundles since the release of her Tomb Raider Elite Bundle — and now it's the best time to get your hands on it.

Starting on October 10, players will have the chance to purchase Ash's Tomb Raider Elite Bundle with a 20% discount. The offer will be available for a week as it will expire on October 17.

To find Ash's Tomb Raider Elite Bundle, players must head to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store. There, click on the Promotions tab.

Without the 20% discount, Ash's Tomb Raider Elite Bundle can be purchased for 1,800 R6 Credits. However, premium battle pass owners can always purchase the bundle for 1,620 R6 Credits, as they have a 10% for every item in the store.

Now, with the 20% discount activated, Ash's Tomb Raider Elite Bundle can be purchased for 1,440 R6 Credits — 1,296 R6 Credits if you're a premium battle pass owner.

For more information about Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege make sure to check SiegeGG regularly and our social media channels.