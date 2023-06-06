Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 arrives today - Here's everything you need to know

Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 is around the corner. Keep on reading to find out more about the new features coming this month!

When is Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 being released?

Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 is being released on Jun. 6. So, this means that players will be able to access the game today!

To play Rainbow Six Mobile's new closed beta, you first must register for it. In order to register, you will have to go to Rainbow Six Mobile's official website and follow the steps. Here's a guide for you to not get lost!

Maps

Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 will have three maps: Bank, Border, and Clubhouse.

Operators

In Rainbow Six Mobile, players will be able to choose among 16 different operators. Moreover, each side will have its Recruit.

Despite the release of the game's second beta, no new operators will be added. Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 will include the following operators:

Attackers

Here are the attackers that can be used in Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0:

Ying

Sledge

Ash

Hibana

Twitch

Thatcher

Thermite

Glaz

Attacking Recruit

Defenders

Here are the defenders that can be used in Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0:

Caveira

Bandit

Smoke

Valkyrie

Rook

Jäger

Mute

Kapkan

Defending Recruit

Game modes

Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 will have three game modes: Secure Area, Bomb, and Team Deathmatch.

While both Secure Area and Bomb were already available in the previous release, the arrival of Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 sees the introduction of Team Deathmatch.

In Team Deathmatch, the squad with the most kills wins. Every player can choose any operator in the game, as the game mode's purpose is to give the users a space to practice their aim.

Team Deathmatch can also be found in Rainbow Six Siege, a game mode that was welcomed with open arms with the launch of Operation Demon Veil.

New cosmetics

New cosmetics will be included in Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0, including features regarding skin customization.

Battle Pass and Loadout Customization

Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0 will include a Battle Pass with no experience cap.

Moreover, players will be allowed to customize their loadouts when playing Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Beta 2.0.