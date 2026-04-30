Rainbow is Magic returns to Rainbow Six Siege on May 6

Rainbow is Magic is one of the most acclaimed time-limited game modes in Rainbow Six Siege. Set on a special version of plane, where all operators involved wear pink outfits, fans have always loved its theme.

Rainbow is Magic was first released to Rainbow Six Siege on April 2019. However, fans loved it so much that Rainbow is Magic returned in March 2021 and March 2023. After all, it's the perfect game mode to celebrate April's Fools.

Finally, after three years, Rainbow is Magic is back as Ubisoft will release it once again to Rainbow Six Siege on May 6, 2026.

So far, the game mode has been launched as a Hostage and a Team Deathmatch playlist. This time, we could be in front of a Bomb format, based on the teaser released on April 29, 2026.

This year's Rainbow is Magic will also be the first of its kind to include a Memento weapon skin. Players who unlock it will be able to equip it on Dokkaebi and Aruni's Mk 14 EBR. It features a piano keyboard, a lot of pink, and, of course, a rainbow. The weapon inspect animation displays a bunch of pink mini-bears running around the weapon, which plays some music. Isn't that cool?

Keep in mind that Memento Weapon skins can only be unlocked by first acquiring all of the event's cosmetics.