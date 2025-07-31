PSG Talon part ways with yass

PSG Talon have announced the team's decision to part ways with Yoo "yass" Sang-hoon. The South Korean had joined the team in June 2024 after retiring following three years at Dplus, with whom he played in multiple international competitions. The 29-year-old hasn't officially spoken about the move yet.

The South Korean had made his debut for PSG Talon at the Esports World Cup 2024 where the team finished in 13th - 16th place after back-to-back defeats against Team Liquid and Luminosity. After that, the team's second-place finish at the South Korea League 2024 Stage 2 wasn't enough to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal but it ended up helping the team to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025. In Boston, although the team couldn't make the playoffs, the South Koreans took down DarkZero Esports and Team BDS.

Finally, Yass' last international competition with PSG Talon was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for RE:L0:AD. Unfortunately, the team was knocked out after three defeats against Cloud9, M80, and Elevate. Regionaly, the team finished in fourth place in the first stage of the APAC North League 2025.

Although PSG Talon has unveiled Yass' departure from the team's main lineup, the organization has yet to reveal the player's replacement. With the APAC North League 2025 Stage 2 kicking off in early September, and with the transfer window officially starting on August 11, we don't expect the team to announce a replacement until late this month.

