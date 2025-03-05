Oxygen Esports part ways with LucasDias and Hat

Shortly after announcing the departure of Nathan "Nuers" James from the team's Rainbow Six Siege roster, Oxygen Esports also unveiled the leaves of Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias and James "Hat" Hatfield.

The Brazilian player joined Oxygen Esports in March 2024 as he had been part of the roster since the start of Year 9. Meanwhile, Hat joined the team in June 2024 from Luminosity Gaming.

Former Spacestation Gaming player and Oxygen Esports' coach since May 2020 Taylor "Redeemer" Mayeur stated that "we loved our team" and "not making it into the partnership program really held back our growth, and we felt that no one should be restricted from pursuing new opportunities."

After struggling to get the desired results in the North America League 2024, Oxygen Esports qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 through the region's Finals. Against all the odds, the North American lineup finished among the best eight sides in the competition after back-to-back 2-0 wins against Shopify Rebellion and G2 Esports. The team was knocked out by Unwanted, which included Oxygen Esports' former player Mitch "Dream" Malson.

Considering that Oxygen Esports is one of the three Affiliated Teams in the North America League 2025, the esports organization should announce the team's new signings in the near future. As of now, Oxygen Esports have only kept Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira and Evan "Yoggah" Nelson.

