Oxygen Esports complete roster with Gryxr, Forrest, and Atom arrivals

Oxygen Esports have completed the team's Rainbow Six Siege roster with the signings of Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil, Roman "Forrest" Breaux, and Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez.

The green esports organization has now changed the majority of the roster unveiled on March 2024, with the only players left from that squad being Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira and Evan "Yoggah" Nelson.

The announcement comes after last week's departures of Ethan "Nuers" James, James "Hat" Hatfield, and Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias. So far, the only confirmed player to have found a new top-flight home is Nuers, who joined Spacestation Gaming.

Only a week ago, Oxygen Esports' coach Taylor "Redeemer" Mayeur offered his thoughts on his personal X account regarding the upcoming changes despite the team's Top 8 finish in the Six Invitational 2025.

While Oxygen Esports isn't a Partnered Team in the North America League 2025, the green organization has obtained one of the league's Affiliated spots. In other words, the team will be part of the R6 Share 2025 Program; although the difference between Affiliated and Partnered teams is still impossible to be ignored.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.