Following a 90-minute maintenance, Operation Dread Factor is now a reality. Fenrir, Rainbow Six Siege's new defender, and Consulate's rework are now in the live version of the game.

New operation means new cosmetics, including a new seasonal bundle. You can't miss out on this one!

Operation Dread Factor Seasonal Bundle - Bound Fury Bundle

Operation Dread Factor's seasonal bundle is called Bound Fury Bundle. It includes a universal weapon skin, a universal attachment skin, a charm, and a universal operator card background.

The colors chosen for the Bound Fury Bundle include purple, black, and white. If you look closely, you will see the shape of a skull.

Let's have a look at all of the items included in the Bound Fury Bundle, Operation Dread Factor's seasonal bundle:

Wicked Reckoning

The Wicked Reckoning universal weapon skin is Operation Dread Factor's seasonal gun cosmetic. It can be equipped with any gun in Rainbow Six Siege!

By purchasing the Bound Fury Bundle, players will also have access to the Wicked Reckoning universal attachment skin.

Fear Obsession

Operation Dread Factor's universal operator card background is called Fear Obsession. It's different from the ones Ubisoft released in previous seasonal bundles, as it includes purple and dark colors on it.

Life and Bane

Last but not least, the Operation Dread Factor seasonal bundle includes the Life and Bane charm. What is your favorite item?

Bound Fury Bundle - Price

Operation Dread Factor's seasonal bundle, the Bound Fury Bundle, costs 70,000 Renown. If you are a Premium Battle Pass owner, you can get it for 1,680 R6 Credits.

What is a seasonal bundle?

In Rainbow Six Siege, a seasonal bundle is a unique bundle that can only be purchased during the time of an operation.

In this case, Operation Dread Factor's seasonal bundle will be available until the end of the season.

Seasonal bundles are very special, as these can only be purchased for a few months. Once the operation is over, you can no longer get your hands on the items!