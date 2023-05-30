Operation Dread Factor to be released today: maintenance times, patch sizes

Operation Dread Factor is expected to be deployed on May 30, an expansion that will bring multiple features to the game. It will include the arrival of Fenrir, Rainbow Six Siege's new operator, Consulate's rework, and more.

As we get close to Operation Dread Factor's release, it's important to know when is the expansion going to be released and what will be its size.

Here's everything you need to know about today's maintenance:

Read more: Operation Dread Factor - Everything We Know So Far

Operation Dread Factor Size

Operation Dread Factor will arrive today. According to Rainbow Six Siege's announcement, these are the sizes for today's patch depending on the platform used:

Steam: 5.4 GB

Ubisoft Connect: 8.58 GB

XB1: 6.26 GB

XBSX: 5.28 GB

PS4: 6.44 GB

PS5: 5.71 GB

XBOX Series' patch will be the smallest, followed by Steam's and PS5's. XBOX One and PS4's patches are similar, while Ubisoft Connect's is the biggest one with 8.58 GB.

Operation Dread Factor Maintenance Time

Rainbow Six Siege's announcement also included information on the time when the maintenance is going to take place. Operation Dread Factor's maintenance is expected to start at 3 PM CEST (-2 PM UTC). The maintenance is expected to last for 90 minutes.

Operation Dread Factor will include new features to Rainbow Six Siege, with Fenrir and Consulate's rework stealing the show.

Operation Dread Factor New Operator Fenrir

Fenrir is a two-speed, two-health defender. Fenrir can deploy up to five mines that can be activated and deactivated anywhen throughout the round. When an attacker triggers a mine, it opens and releases a toxic cloud that reduces the field of vision of the enemy.

Fenrir's mines are bulletproof. However, similar to Melusi's device, the attackers can shoot at the mines when these are triggered.

Consulate Rework

Consulate is finally getting its rework! The map has gone through multiple changes. Although it's still similar to its previous version, Consulate's sites are completely different.

These and more changes are coming today. Don't miss out on Operation Dread Factor!