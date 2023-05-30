Today, Operation Dread Factor arrived at Rainbow Six Siege. Finally, Fenrir, Grim's buff, Consulate's rework, and more new features have hit the live version of the game.

In this article, we will have a look at some of the best cosmetics that can be unlocked by completing Operation Dread Factor's Battle Pass.

Read more: How do I get the Rainbow Six Siege battle pass?

Operation Dread Factor Battle Pass

Rainbow Six Siege's Battle Pass is a list of tiers that award the players with a hundred in-game items, including cosmetics, packs, R6 Credits, and more!

Each tier on the Battle Pass can be unlocked by obtaining 1,000 Battle Pass Points. Players can get them by playing any game mode on Rainbow Six Siege, with Ranked being the playlist that awards the most points.

Rainbow Six Siege Premium Battle Pass

Rainbow Six Siege's Battle Passes are divided into three categories: Standard Battle Pass, Premium Battle Pass, and Premium Bundle Battle Pass.

Standard Battle Pass: Players can only get a small number of items included on the Battle Pass.

Premium Pass: It costs 1,200 R6 Credits. Players automatically unlock Fenrir, have access to Bravo Packs and one Bravo Ticket, all of the Battle Pass tiers, 30% more Battle Points, and a 10% discount on all items from the in-game store.

Premium Bundle: It costs 2,670 R6 Credits. Players automatically unlock Fenrir and 20 tiers of the Battle Pass. They also unlock 2 Breach Charges, Bravo Packs, one Bravo Ticket, access to all of the Battle Pass tiers, 30% more Battle Points, and a 10% discount on all items from the in-game store.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege new operator: Fenrir

Operation Dread Factor Battle Pass Best Cosmetics

Considering that the Operation Dread Factor Battle Pass awards players with one hundred items, we decided to show you the best on the list:

Research Facility

Research Facility is an Epic universal operator card background. It means that it can be used with any operator in Rainbow Six Siege! Purple is Operation Dread Factor's color.

The Main Stage

The Main Stage is another universal operator card background. Compared with other items on the Battle Pass, this one is a breath of fresh air.

Golden Coral

Jackal is getting his first non-Elite operator portrait! Operation Dread Factor is including multiple items for Jackal. If you are a Jackal main, this is your lucky day!

Flawless Blemishes

Flawless Blemishes is another of the universal operator backgrounds that can be unlocked by completing the Battle Pass. It's very summery!

Idyllic Vista

Another operator card background, this time using shades of grey, blue, and white.

Shredded Riffs

Shredded Riffs is a special gun skin for Nøkk and Smoke's FMG-9. It looks like a guitar!

Unbreakable Shine

Kali is getting some love in Operation Dread Factor's Battle Pass. Her primary weapon is getting this beautiful cosmetic called Unbreakable Shine. It's an animated skin!

How to complete the Battle Pass quickly on Rainbow Six Siege

To complete the Battle Pass quickly on Rainbow Six Siege, you should focus on completing the weekly challenges. Usually, these missions ask you to get kills while using a certain gun or to destroy enemy gadgets. Each Battle Pass challenge awards you 850 points.

Battle Point Boosters will also help you at completing the Battle Pass faster. Battle Point Boosters give you the following benefits: